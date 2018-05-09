Beijing home to 260,000 qualified registered trademarks in 2017

Beijing had over 260,000 qualified registered trademarks in 2017, according to a report released by the Beijing Administration for Industry and Commerce Tuesday.

Beijing's trademark applications exceeded 320,900 last year, with qualified registered trademarks hitting 264,853, according to the report.

At the end of 2017, Beijing had more than 2.1 million market entities, with every 10,000 market entities holding 5,554 registered trademarks, more than any other city in China.

Advertising sales, electronics, education and entertainment companies, as well as telecom services, had the most qualified registered trademarks, showing the industrial structure had gradually improved, according to the administration.