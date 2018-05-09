LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Beijing home to 260,000 qualified registered trademarks in 2017

1
2018-05-09 10:30Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Beijing had over 260,000 qualified registered trademarks in 2017, according to a report released by the Beijing Administration for Industry and Commerce Tuesday.

Beijing's trademark applications exceeded 320,900 last year, with qualified registered trademarks hitting 264,853, according to the report.

At the end of 2017, Beijing had more than 2.1 million market entities, with every 10,000 market entities holding 5,554 registered trademarks, more than any other city in China.

Advertising sales, electronics, education and entertainment companies, as well as telecom services, had the most qualified registered trademarks, showing the industrial structure had gradually improved, according to the administration.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.