LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

U.S. stocks open lower ahead of Trump's Iran nuke deal decision

1
2018-05-08 22:49Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as Wall Street awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump said Monday that he would announce his decision on the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday afternoon.

Trump has lambasted the deal as a "disaster," noting the United States should not have entered into the deal in the first place.

Analysts warned that Washington is highly likely to leave the multilateral Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was signed in 2015.

Some traders pointed out that if Trump reneges on the deal, then oil prices could spike which would impact companies' earnings.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was also in focus, who reportedly said early Tuesday at an event in Switzerland that emerging-market economies should be able to manage as advanced economies move toward tighter monetary policy.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.99 points, or 0.19 percent, to 24,310.33. The S&P 500 lost 4.66 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,667.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 12.40 points, or 0.17 percent, to 7,252.82.

On Monday, U.S. stocks extended gains as investors continued to digest the country's April jobs report amid rising oil prices.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.