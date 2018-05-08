LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China to expand cross-border RMB use

1
2018-05-08 14:17Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China will continue to expand cross-border use of its currency Renminbi yuan this year, according to the central bank.

The global use of the Chinese yuan is one highlight of China's financial reforms over about a decade, Pan Gongsheng, deputy head of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said at a meeting Monday.

Pan said China would gradually make the RMB capital account convertible, consolidate market-oriented interest rate reform and improve macro prudential regulation.

In 2018, The central bank will "continue optimizing policies on cross-border RMB use, improving the infrastructure for the global use of RMB, meeting the reasonable demands of market entities and pushing the global use of RMB to a new level," said a statement released after the meeting.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.