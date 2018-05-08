Shanghai's 2017 online game output value exceeds 50 bln yuan

The output value of the online game industry in Shanghai hit 56.93 billion yuan (about 8.95 billion U.S. dollars) in 2017, up 24.6 percent year on year, according to a report released Monday.

The development report on the 2017 Shanghai online game market released by the Shanghai Online Game Association shows that Shanghai's local game enterprises are leading the industry's development nationwide, with increasing global competitiveness.

The report predicted Shanghai will play a bigger role in the international internet gaming market as local enterprises grow.

According to Wang Wei, deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture, Radio, Film & TV, China's internet gaming market has been growing at a steady and rapid pace. It is one of the most dynamic and promising growing fields in the internet cultural industry.