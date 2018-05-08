LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Taiwan's Jan-April exports to mainland up 14 pct

1
2018-05-08 13:26Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Taiwan's exports to the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong expanded 14 percent year on year in the first four months of 2018, according to data released by the island's finance authority Monday.

The growth rate was the highest among its trade partners, followed by those for Europe and Japan.

The island's overall export value reached a record-high 106.5 billion U.S. dollars during the same period, up 10.5 percent year on year.

A total of 20.4 billion U.S. dollars' worth of electronic components were exported to the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, accounting for about 47 percent of the total cross-strait exports in the first four months.

The cross-strait portion of Taiwan's imports also increased 14 percent, giving the island a trade surplus of 26.2 billion U.S. dollars in this period.

Taiwan's overall trade surplus was 15.9 billion U.S. dollars in January-April.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.