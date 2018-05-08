Taiwan's Jan-April exports to mainland up 14 pct

Taiwan's exports to the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong expanded 14 percent year on year in the first four months of 2018, according to data released by the island's finance authority Monday.

The growth rate was the highest among its trade partners, followed by those for Europe and Japan.

The island's overall export value reached a record-high 106.5 billion U.S. dollars during the same period, up 10.5 percent year on year.

A total of 20.4 billion U.S. dollars' worth of electronic components were exported to the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, accounting for about 47 percent of the total cross-strait exports in the first four months.

The cross-strait portion of Taiwan's imports also increased 14 percent, giving the island a trade surplus of 26.2 billion U.S. dollars in this period.

Taiwan's overall trade surplus was 15.9 billion U.S. dollars in January-April.