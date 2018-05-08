LINE

China to increase agricultural imports from Indonesia: premier

2018-05-08 03:05Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Visiting Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday that China would increase its agricultural imports from Indonesia and enhance cooperation on Indonesia's building of comprehensive economic corridors.

In a brief short statement made at the joint press conference after talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Li noted that more Indonesian tropical agricultural products, including cubilose, coffee and tropical fruits, would enter the Chinese market, adding that Indonesian agricultural products enjoy high competitiveness in the Chinese market.

Li also expressed China's willingness to further cooperate with the Indonesian side on the building of its comprehensive economic corridors.

More Chinese experts and entrepreneurs would be invited for bilateral cooperation in such key areas as ports, maritime economy, industrial processing and overseas warehouses, according to Li.

Joko promised to provide a more convenient business environment for Chinese enterprises' localization and investment in the Indonesian market.

Li's official visit to Indonesia started on Sunday, which is the first stop on his first overseas trip since the new cabinet took office in March.

　　

