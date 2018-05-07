LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's excavator makers see faster sales growth

1
2018-05-07 16:19Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Sales by China's major excavator producers expanded faster in April, adding to evidence that economic activity remains strong.

The country's 25 leading excavator makers sold 26,561 digging machines in April, up 84.5 percent year on year, compared with a 78.9-percent increase in March, data from the China Construction Machinery Association showed Monday.

More than 25,000 machines were sold in the domestic market, up 83.2 percent year on year. Overseas sales more than doubled to over 1,500 machines.

A total of 86,622 excavators were sold in the January-April period, up 57.9 percent from a year earlier.

Sales of digging machines are an indicator of the vitality of an economy as demand is usually backed by growth in mining and infrastructure development.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, a gauge of manufacturing sector activity, came in at 51.4 in April, down from 51.5 in March but higher than an average of 51 in the first quarter and still in the expansionary zone, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.