BMW targets Chinese customers with launch of latest premium mid-size SUV

The all-new BMW X3 is manufactured at the German marque's Chinese plant in Shenyang, Liaoning province. （Photo provided to China Daily）

Following the debut of the all-new BMW X3 at Auto China 2018 in Beijing, the German automaker's Chinese joint venture, BMW Brilliance, announced the model's recommended retail price of 399,800($63,131.17) to 585,800 yuan with orders being taken nationwide as of April 26.

Launched in 2003, the first generation BMW X3 was a pioneer and leader in the premium mid-size sport utility vehicle segment, winning more than 1.5 million customers worldwide thanks to its outstanding performance and reliability in the past 15 years.

Local production of the latest X3, the third generation of the model, began recently at BMW Brilliance's Dadong manufacturing base in Shenyang, capital of Northeast China's Liaoning province.

The all-new BMW X3 is redefining the market segment with comprehensive improvements in its styling, luxury, intelligent connectivity, driving pleasure and comprehensive quality, the carmaker said.

Extensive research and development has led to the use of aluminum in the construction of the X3's engine hood, front fenders and front doors, dramatically reducing weight, while hot-formed high-strength steel is also widely used on the body such as the B-pillar to enhance safety.

Compared to the previous generation, the rigidity of the body is improved by 30 percent and the weight of the body in white is reduced by 55 kg.

Innovative technology and the premium features of the X3 are on par with that of the new BMW 5 Series, surpassing public expectations in the premium mid-size SUV segment, the company said.

The German automaker paid special attention to the needs of its Chinese customers while developing the latest X3. Not only is it produced locally, but the new model also features design cues that are popular in the Chinese market, such as more comfortable seats and the latest technology.

The new BMW X3 is 54 mm longer than the previous generation and its rear seats are specially designed for Chinese customers. Many luxury features on the model have not been seen in its segment before.

All efforts have been made with the aim of offering an authentic and ideal China exclusive model for local customers, complete with sheer driving pleasure and sublime luxury experience, the carmaker said.

The BMW X3 xDrive 25i and BMW X3 xDrive 30i will be available shortly after launch, and both models will come with Luxury Line and M Sport package offerings.

With upgraded BMW B Series 2.0L TwinPower Turbo engine powering the latest model, it is more efficient and reliable, and generates a maximum output of 185 kW and peak torque of 350 Nm.

The powerful engine is combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission with smoother and more efficient gear changes, so that the BMW X3 xDrive 30i can accelerate from zero to 100kph in 6.8 seconds.

The exterior of X3 boasts robust and athletic styling, showing power and strength from any angle, according to the company. The larger "double kidney" grille has adopted an inverted trapezoid design and the BMW adaptive hexagonal LED headlamps are equipped on the X model for the first time.

The German carmaker said the latest X3 is completely new and sets benchmarks in rich configurations and high value.

There are 20 high-end standard configurations, including a 10.25-inch instrument display panel with touch screen, natural language understanding voice recognition and an automatic tailgate.

There is also increased cushioning in the rear seats, the largest panoramic sunroof in its segment, adaptive LED headlights, and a PM 2.5 air filter exclusively designed for Chinese customers.

The all-new BMW X3 can act as a mobile terminal to connect people using its own Wi-Fi hotspot for up to three devices as well as Apple CarPlay.

With independent, confident and responsible achievers as target customers, the all-new BMW X3 will become an ideal choice for luxury and modern lifestyles, said the company.