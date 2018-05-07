LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Beijing urges foreign companies in China to respect its territorial integrity

1
2018-05-07 10:28CGTN Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Sunday urged foreign companies operating in China to respect the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, abide by its laws and respect the Chinese people's national sentiments.

Spokesman Geng Shuang gave the ministry's response to a U.S. statement released on Saturday that objected to China's requirement that foreign companies stop listing Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan as "countries" on their websites and promotional materials.

"Whatever the U.S. said cannot change the fact that there is only one China in the world and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan are indispensable parts of Chinese territory," Geng told a regular briefing.

He added that China's relations with foreign countries will be conducted in accordance with its one-China policy.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.