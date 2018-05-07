Beijing urges foreign companies in China to respect its territorial integrity

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Sunday urged foreign companies operating in China to respect the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, abide by its laws and respect the Chinese people's national sentiments.

Spokesman Geng Shuang gave the ministry's response to a U.S. statement released on Saturday that objected to China's requirement that foreign companies stop listing Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan as "countries" on their websites and promotional materials.

"Whatever the U.S. said cannot change the fact that there is only one China in the world and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan are indispensable parts of Chinese territory," Geng told a regular briefing.

He added that China's relations with foreign countries will be conducted in accordance with its one-China policy.