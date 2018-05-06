New green car models a focus at Beijing expo

New green cars drew wide attention at the 15th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition.

A total of 174 new models of new energy vehicles (NEVs) were presented at the expo, which concluded Friday. Of the models, 124 were developed and manufactured in China.

"BYD sold 130,000 NEVs worldwide in 2017, and we plan to sell 200,000 this year," said Wei Xing of new energy automaker BYD.

Wei said BYD is focused on new energy cars, and more models will be unveiled later.

NEVs are popular in China, the world's largest auto market, as they reduce fossil fuel consumption and air pollution.

The country's stock of NEVs is over 1.6 million, about half the world's total. About 143,000 NEVs were sold in Q1, up 154 percent year on year.

Problems of cars' short ranges, long charging time and a shortage of charging stations are gradually being addressed.

"We have a new ternary battery in our latest model," said Li Yujun, technical director of BAIC BJEV. "It has high energy density and better performance at low temperatures."

Charging station network needs to be expanded, Wei Xing said.

"BYD plans to build 30,000 charging poles this year in more cities," Wei said.

Many marques, including NIO, Singulato and Byton, brought new models or concept cars to the exhibition.

"Competition increases public awareness and understanding of NEVs, and encourages more traditional car makers to venture into the sector," said BAIC BJEV general manager Zheng Gang.