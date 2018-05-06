LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

New green car models a focus at Beijing expo

1
2018-05-06 10:47Xinhua Editor: Feng Shuang ECNS App Download

New green cars drew wide attention at the 15th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition.

A total of 174 new models of new energy vehicles (NEVs) were presented at the expo, which concluded Friday. Of the models, 124 were developed and manufactured in China.

"BYD sold 130,000 NEVs worldwide in 2017, and we plan to sell 200,000 this year," said Wei Xing of new energy automaker BYD.

Wei said BYD is focused on new energy cars, and more models will be unveiled later.

NEVs are popular in China, the world's largest auto market, as they reduce fossil fuel consumption and air pollution.

The country's stock of NEVs is over 1.6 million, about half the world's total. About 143,000 NEVs were sold in Q1, up 154 percent year on year.

Problems of cars' short ranges, long charging time and a shortage of charging stations are gradually being addressed.

"We have a new ternary battery in our latest model," said Li Yujun, technical director of BAIC BJEV. "It has high energy density and better performance at low temperatures."

Charging station network needs to be expanded, Wei Xing said.

"BYD plans to build 30,000 charging poles this year in more cities," Wei said.

Many marques, including NIO, Singulato and Byton, brought new models or concept cars to the exhibition.

"Competition increases public awareness and understanding of NEVs, and encourages more traditional car makers to venture into the sector," said BAIC BJEV general manager Zheng Gang.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.