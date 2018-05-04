LINE

Chinese mainland's spending on mobile apps to double in 2022: report

2018-05-04

The Chinese mainland will remain the world's largest mobile app market in 2022, a report showed Thursday.

Spending on mobile apps could reach 62.4 billion U.S. dollars in 2022 on the Chinese mainland, more than double the sum registered in 2017, according to global app data provider App Annie.

The Chinese mainland's spending could make up about 40 percent of the total global spending on apps in 2022, which is expected to reach 156.5 billion dollars.

Mobile gaming apps will still attract most spending, while the market share for music, social networking and other types of apps will keep growing.

Meanwhile, the Chinese mainland will see 119.5 billion downloads of apps in 2022, up 51 percent compared with 2017 and still the largest number of downloads globally.

App Annie suggested that international app developers should fully tap the Chinese mainland's huge market potential by rolling out localized products and services and expanding partnership with local players.

　　

