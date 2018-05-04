LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Chinese bourses acquire 25 pct stake in Dhaka Stock Exchange

1
2018-05-04 02:14Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Chinese and Bangladeshi regulators have approved a bid by Chinese bourses to acquire a 25-percent stake in the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

In a bidding process also involving Indian, U.S. and Turkish exchanges, the group formed by the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges emerged as the winner, according to a statement released by the Shenzhen bourse Thursday.

The alliance will support the development of the Belt and Road Initiative and cooperation along the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor, read the statement.

The Chinese bourses will cooperate with the Dhaka exchange on transaction technology, market and product development.

Founded in 1954, the Dhaka Stock Exchange is the country's most important bourse and had 303 listed companies with a market capitalization of 44 billion U.S. dollars last year.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.