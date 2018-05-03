LINE

Economy

Xiaomi applies for IPO in Hong Kong with dual-class shareholding structure

2018-05-03

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi on Thursday officially submitted its IPO application to Hong Kong Exchange with its dual-class shareholding structure.

It has been the first applicant with dual-class shareholding structure since Hong Kong Exchange enacted revised bourse rules on April 30 which allows companies with dual-class shareholding structures and biotech firms with no revenue to apply for listing.

According to Xiaomi's application, its shareholding structure will comprise class-A shares and class-B shares.

Lei Jun, chairman and founder of Xiaomi, said in an open letter attached to the application files that his company is not only a smart-phone maker, but also a player with intelligent hardware connected by Internet of Things (IOT) and driven by innovations.

　　

