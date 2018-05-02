LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Boeing to buy aviation parts distributor on multi-billion dollar deal

1
2018-05-02 16:22Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Top U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co. announced Tuesday that it will pay a total of 4.25 billion U.S. dollars to acquire leading aviation parts and service distributor KLX Inc. to tap the lucrative aviation service market.

Boeing said the acquisition is contingent on the spin-off of KLX Inc.'s energy business, which will be sold to shareholders.

The deal includes an all-cash transaction for 63 dollars per share and the assumption of approximately 1 billion dollars in net debt when it acquires KLX Inc. to grow the aviation service business, Boeing said.

Boeing's ambitious acquisition will position the world's largest airplane maker to compete and win the 2.6-trillion-dollar services market over a period of 10 years.

After the transaction, KLX Inc. will become part of Boeing Global Services and be fully integrated with the planemaker's parts subsidiary, Aviall, whose facilities are based in Miami in southern Florida.

Boeing will save an annual cost of about 70 million dollars by 2021 as a result of the deal.

KLX Inc. is a major independent provider of aviation parts and services in the aerospace industry, offering parts distribution and supply chain services for aerospace and defense industries worldwide.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.