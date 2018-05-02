Top Lao coffee producer to export to China

The Dao-Heuang Group, the top coffee producer in Laos, is expanding its overseas sales network to China, local daily Vientiane Times reported Wednesday.

The report said Dao-Heuang has reached agreement with China's Kunming Kanglin Food Import and Export Trading Co., Ltd. at the end of April in southern Laos' Champassak province.

Deputy Director of Champassak province Industry and Commerce Department Khammanh Phanthala said the dealership authorization of Dao coffee in China will expand the gross sales of Dao products on the world market, especially in China, when addressing the agreement signing ceremony.

The agreement complies with the socio-economic development goals of the ruling party and government as laid down by the 10th Party Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and the 8th National Socio-economic Development Plan, said the Lao official.

The agreement signed by both sides consists of nine sections relating to trade as well as the laws of Laos that the two parties have to strictly follow.

The two parties have to ensure that the state, companies and individuals fairly get a win-win approach.

The agreement will be enforced within three years as the period until the contract ends in 2021.

General Manager of Kunming Kanglin Food Import and Export Trading Co., Ltd. Li Linhe said at the signing ceremony that China is providing strong potential for the expansion of Dao products, and his company recognizes that Dao coffee is sourced from a special climate and geography with high quality and is processed with modern technology of international standards.