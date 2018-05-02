LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Didi in talks with Volkswagen for fleet-building

1
2018-05-02 13:25China Daily Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said on Tuesday the company is in talks with Volkswagen AG to seek opportunities to build a fleet and design new car models together, in response to earlier reports the two companies would form a joint venture to co-develop self-driving cars.

DiDi told China Daily "both parties are still exploring details of the cooperation and will focus on building a fleet operation business, and look into other areas such as designing new car models for ride-hailing."

The deal, according to earlier media reports, could be announced as early as next week and is part of a broader alliance between the world's biggest automaker by sales and the global leader in ride-hailing.

In past months, DiDi has teamed up with an array of partners in the field including FAW Group, BAIC Group, GAC Motor and BYD to cooperate in developing new energy vehicles.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.