China encourages big cities to build multi-functional shopping centers

Big cities in China are encouraged to build multi-functional shopping centers to facilitate consumption by locals.

Cities with a permanent resident population of over 10 million are encouraged to build at least 10 such shopping centers this year, while those with a permanent resident population of five to 10 million might build five such centers or more, according to the guideline released by the country's commerce ministry.

These centers will not only feature supermarkets and restaurants, but also offer services such as housekeeping, childcare and entertainment.

Current consumer services networks cannot meet the growing consumption demands of local residents, the guideline said.

The commerce ministry encourages private investment and retail chains to participate in developing one-stop shopping centers.

Consumption has become a key driver of China's economic growth. It contributed 77.8 percent of the country's GDP expansion in the first quarter, official data showed in late April.