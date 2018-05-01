LINE

Alibaba founder Jack Ma starts business trip to Israel

2018-05-01

Jack Ma, founder and chairman of China's e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, landed in Israel on Monday.

Ma is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Economy and Industry Eli Cohen during his visit to the Jewish country.

The Chinese entrepreneur is also slated to receive an honorary doctorate from Tel Aviv University on Thursday evening, after meeting its students and graduates in a question and answer session.

Alibaba completed a deal to acquire Israel-based QR codes startup Visualead in late 2017, as part of its efforts to establish R&D centers in Israel's tech hub Tel Aviv.

　　

