LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

EU to defend interests against U.S. trade measures: Germany, France, Britain

1
2018-04-30 09:33Xinhua Editor: Huang Mingrui ECNS App Download

Leaders of Germany, France and Britain have agreed that the United States should not take trade measures against the EU and that the EU should be prepared to defend its interests.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron made a phone call on Saturday and Merkel called British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday, in a bid to inform Merkel's and Macron's respective meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington this week, German federal government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said Sunday.

The leaders of the three major European countries agreed that the United States should not take trade measures against the EU and that the EU should otherwise be prepared to defend its interests in the multilateral trade order.

The three leaders also agreed that the United States should remain in the nuclear agreement with Iran.

At the same time, they reaffirmed their willingness to engage in a broader framework of additional agreements with all parties on the duration of nuclear restraints and other issues, in particular Iran's ballistic missile program and its regional role, Seibert said.

They agreed to continue intensive cooperation on these issues.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.