Nearly 1,100 companies sign up for int'l import expo

Nearly 1,100 companies from all over the world have confirmed their attendance at the China International Import Expo (CIIE), the organizing committee said at a ceremony held on Saturday.

Some 25 companies, most of which are leaders in high-end intelligent equipment or automobiles, signed contracts with the organizers at the ceremony.

The organizing committee said the exhibition area will exceed 180,000 square meters, and new manufacturing technology will be showcased for the first time at the expo, which will be held in Shanghai in November.

The committee invited 47 non-exhibiting companies including state-owned enterprises, large private enterprises, and foreign companies to attend the ceremony.