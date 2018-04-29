LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China releases rules to open securities sector to foreign investors

1
2018-04-29 15:21Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China has released new management rules on foreign investment in the securities sector as the government takes steady steps to open its financial sector wider.

The revised rules released by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) allow foreign investors to take a controlling stake in joint-venture securities firms, and promise to gradually expand the business scope of such firms.

China will equalize foreign investors' equity shares in listed and unlisted securities companies, according to the rules, which also set qualification requirements for overseas shareholders.

Following the release of the new rules, the CSRC said it will update related administrative approvals to help eligible foreign investors apply to set up companies.

The measures are in line with plans announced by authorities at the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference earlier this month.

As part of the country's broader opening-up push, China will encourage foreign investors to enter its trust, financial leasing, auto finance, money brokerage, and consumer finance sectors, a move that will take effect before the end of this year, China's central bank governor Yi Gang said at the conference.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.