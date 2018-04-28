China's cabinet issues guideline on 'Internet Plus healthcare'

China's State Council has issued a guideline to promote health services using Internet technologies.

The guideline on "Internet Plus healthcare" says Internet technologies should be used to offer medical and public health services, promote family doctor practices, improve drug supply and medical bill settlement, carry out medical education, and provide artificial intelligence services.

The guideline encourages better sharing of health information, improving hospital management and services, and strengthened oversight of medical services and data safety.

It particularly urges effort to use Internet technologies to raise the levels of healthcare in poor and border regions.