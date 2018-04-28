LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Tax refund offered to overseas tourists shopping in Xiongan

1
2018-04-28 21:35Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Overseas tourists will be able to enjoy a tax refund when shopping in Xiongan New Area, a new economic zone about 100 kilometers southwest of Beijing, starting May 1, the provincial government of Hebei announced Saturday.

Purchase exceeding 500 yuan (about 80 U.S. dollars) in any of the 46 tax refund stores in Xiongan and neighboring cities of Zhangjiakou and Qinhuangdao are eligible for the policy.

According to the Shijiazhuang customs, 324 items in 21 categories including clothing, shoes, jewelry and home appliances are listed, but products such as food, beverages, fruit, tobacco, alcohol, automobiles and motorcycles are not eligible.

The two airports in Shijiazhuang and Qinhuangdao, as well as Qinhuangdao Port have set up departure tax refund windows, said Wang Xiaoxuan with the provincial finance department, adding the policy would be extended to other areas in the province step by step.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.