93 countries, organizations confirm attendance at Beijing horticultural expo

2018-04-28 21:33Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Ninety-three countries and international organizations have confirmed participation in the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition 2019, its organizing committee said Saturday.

Construction will soon begin on five pavilions by designers from Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States and Japan, the organizing committee said at the one-year countdown ceremony for the expo, which will open on April 29, 2019.

The design plans for the pavilions of 31 Chinese provincial-level regions have been confirmed, seven of which have started construction.

Major venues, infrastructure, and public landscaping will be completed by October, and expressways and roads to the expo are also expected to be completed by year end.

The 162-day expo, approved by the International Association of Horticultural Producers and International Exhibitions Bureau, will exhibit latest achievements in floriculture, fruit and vegetable farming.

　　

