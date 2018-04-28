LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's main economic indicators to hold steady in April

1
2018-04-28 14:59Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's main economic indicators are forecast to hold steady in April, after the economy expanded at an above-target rate in the first three months of 2018.

Industrial production growth is likely to pick up, reads a research note from the China International Capital Corporation (CICC), expecting the year-on-year growth of industrial output in April to rebound to 6.5 percent from 6 percent in March.

The growth of fixed asset investment may slide slightly to 7.4 percent in the first four months from 7.5 percent registered in the first quarter, as infrastructure investment may still be affected by the "clean-up" of public private partnership projects.

Consumption growth is likely to be stable, with the CICC forecasting the growth of retail sales to decline by 0.1 percentage point in April from 10.1 percent in March.

The CICC was also upbeat about the foreign trade figures, saying "the impact of U.S.-China trade friction may begin to show, but the impact may not be necessarily negative in the short term, as some exporters and importers may front-load trade before the potential tariff hikes."

The corporation expects the consumer price index (CPI) to grow 2 percent in April, down from 2.1 percent in March partly due to falling pork prices.

A research note from the Bank of Communications said the April CPI may fall into the 1.8-2 percent range, as food prices would drop slightly on abundant supply.

China's economy expanded 6.8 percent year on year in the first three months, above an annual target of around 6.5 percent, official data showed.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.