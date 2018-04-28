LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

ZTE reports 39 pct net profit growth in Q1

1
2018-04-28 14:04Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp. reported a 39 percent year-on-year net profit growth to 1.69 billion yuan (267 million U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of 2018, according to the company's quarterly report released late Friday.

The Shenzhen-based company registered 28.9 billion yuan in gross revenue, a year-on-year increase of 12.2 percent.

Earnings per share stood at 0.4 yuan, increasing nearly 38 percent.

The company reported around 3.4 billion yuan of investment in research and development, accounting for about 12 percent of total revenue.

ZTE said it has not taken into account the impact of the denial order of export privileges imposed by the United States in the report.

The ban is expected to significantly damage the company.

ZTE has postponed release of its quarterly earnings and halted trading of shares at the Shenzhen and Hong Kong bourses since the ban. It will remake and release the quarterly report after assessment of the U.S. action.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.