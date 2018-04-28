LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's ultraportable laptop market to see robust growth in next five years: IDC

1
2018-04-28 10:41Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China is likely to see robust sales of ultraportable laptops, which are high-performance and lightweight, over the next five years despite a lukewarm general PC market, according to global market researcher International Data Corporation (IDC).

About 53.18 million PCs are likely to be sold this year in China, down by 1.2 percent year on year, while the market might hold steady in the future thanks to the development of new technology, popularity of e-commerce, and rise of a digital-savvy generation, according to Wang Jiping, assistant VP of IDC China.

Wang pointed out that ultraportable laptops will be an emerging niche in the PC market as more people prefer laptops which run fast, have long standby times, cater to multiple needs including entertainment and work, and are easy and fashionable to carry.

Shipments of entry-level ultraportable laptops accounted for about 13 percent of total PC shipments last year, and the share might rise to 38 percent in 2022, Wang estimated.

Shipments of high-end ultraportable laptops made up less than 10 percent of total PC shipments in 2017, while the share is expected to reach 27 percent in 2022, according to Wang.

To tap the emerging market, Wang suggested that PC makers make more targeted marketing campaigns, looking specifically at customers buying them for work.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.