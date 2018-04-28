China's ultraportable laptop market to see robust growth in next five years: IDC

China is likely to see robust sales of ultraportable laptops, which are high-performance and lightweight, over the next five years despite a lukewarm general PC market, according to global market researcher International Data Corporation (IDC).

About 53.18 million PCs are likely to be sold this year in China, down by 1.2 percent year on year, while the market might hold steady in the future thanks to the development of new technology, popularity of e-commerce, and rise of a digital-savvy generation, according to Wang Jiping, assistant VP of IDC China.

Wang pointed out that ultraportable laptops will be an emerging niche in the PC market as more people prefer laptops which run fast, have long standby times, cater to multiple needs including entertainment and work, and are easy and fashionable to carry.

Shipments of entry-level ultraportable laptops accounted for about 13 percent of total PC shipments last year, and the share might rise to 38 percent in 2022, Wang estimated.

Shipments of high-end ultraportable laptops made up less than 10 percent of total PC shipments in 2017, while the share is expected to reach 27 percent in 2022, according to Wang.

To tap the emerging market, Wang suggested that PC makers make more targeted marketing campaigns, looking specifically at customers buying them for work.