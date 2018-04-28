LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China will take steps to further open to foreign banks, insurers

1
2018-04-28 09:38chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

China's banking and insurance regulator announced Friday that it will take a series of actions to accelerate construction of legal and supplementary systems to further open the country's banking and insurance sectors.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said it will issue a notice on further widening market access for foreign banks, allowing qualified foreign banks in China to authorize their branches in the country to do renminbi business and derivatives trading business. It will also adjust the rules on working capital for foreign bank branches by aggregating the working capital of multiple branches of a foreign bank in China.

The regulator will revise several rules to remove caps on foreign ownership in Chinese-funded banks and asset management companies. It will set no cap on foreign ownership in financial asset investment companies and wealth management companies newly established by commercial banks, and encourage various banking institutions to introduce professional overseas investors.

China will launch policies to expand the business scope of foreign institutions, such as abandoning the requirement on foreign banks to conduct business in the country for at least one year before applying to the regulator to conduct renminbi business. It will also lower the threshold for foreign bank branches to accept a fixed-term RMB retail deposit to 500,000 yuan ($78,912), the regulator said.

In terms of the insurance sector, the regulator said it will issue a notice on lifting restrictions on the business scope of foreign insurance agencies. It will also raise the limit on foreign ownership to 51 percent for foreign life insurance joint ventures and remove the cap three years later.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.