LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's industrial body warns over rapid crude steel growth

1
2018-04-28 09:27Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has warned about the rapid growth of crude steel output over fears of renewed oversupply.

Crude steel output reached 212 million tonnes in the first quarter of the year, up 5.4 percent year on year. Daily output during this period hit a record high, data from CISA showed Friday.

The industrial body warned that rapid growth of crude steel output had weighed upon the steel market and could bring oversupply if production continued at the pace registered in March.

"Many steel plants profited from price rises last year, and they want to make more money this year. But they ignored that China's economic growth has transitioned from a period of rapid pace to a stage of high quality development," CISA secretary general Liu Zhenjiang said.

"With GDP growth target at around 6.5 percent, steel demand is not as huge as it used to be," Liu said.

Along with the crude steel output increase, steel and iron ore deposits also reached record highs.

Steel prices started to fall in January and only edged up a bit in April.

"Steel plants should rein in output rises and speed up destocking," Liu said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.