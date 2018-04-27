LINE

Shanghai tops Beijing in most commercially attractive city

2018-04-27 14:24chinadaily.com.cn

Shanghai has overtaken Beijing to become the city with most commercial attraction in the four first-tier cities, according to a report by the China Business Network.

Shanghai scored 188.55, ranking first this year, the report said, followed by Beijing (186.62), Shenzhen (119.97) and Guangzhou (119.67).

The ranking of four first-tier cities saw first change over the past three years. This year, Shenzhen's commercial charm also surpassed Guangzhou. Besides outstanding performance in patent application, Shenzhen's GDP broke the 2 trillion yuan mark in 2017.

The ranking, released by CBNweekly magazine, assesses commercial attraction of 338 cities based on five indicators: concentration of commercial resources, city's pivotability, everyday vitality, variety of lifestyle, and flexibility in the future.

Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan province, topped the China's new first-tier cities list, which also include Hangzhou, Chongqing, Wuhan, Suzhou, Xi'an, Tianjin, Nanjing, Zhengzhou, Changsha, Shenyang, Qingdao, Ningbo, Dongguan, and Wuxi.

Wuxi in East China's Jiangsu province returned to the list this year. Chongqing, Suzhou and Zhengzhou are the three cities that saw their rankings rise for a third consecutive year.

Cities in Northeast China have generally been losing ground. Shenyang, capital of Liaoning province, dropped one place to 11th this year, while Dalian ranked 21st, dropping out of the top 15 new first-tier cities.

　　

