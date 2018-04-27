Dubai denies plans to develop Hyperloop transport system

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday denied plans to develop the Hyperloop transport system for the emirate.

"There is no specific route for operating the Hyperloop system in Dubai or between Dubai and other emirates," RTA said on the twitter account.

The denial came in response to an earlier announcement of the California-based Hyperloop transport technology company Hyperloop TT that the first Hyperloop line will be built to connect Abu Dhabi Airport and Al Maktoum Airport in Dubai.

"The system is still under the process of research and development, and RTA is closely following the developments in this technology, and will study several options for determining the route which will be announced in the future," the Dubai transport authorities noted.

A Hyperloop is a proposed mode of passenger or freight transport using a sealed tube through which a pod can travel at free of air resistance of friction at high speed.

On April 18, Hyperloop TT and Abu Dhabi's biggest property firm Aldar Properties signed an agreement to establish the world's first Hyperloop system to connect Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the country's business metropolis Dubai as early as 2020.