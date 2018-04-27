China establishes new company in scale production of satellites

China on Thursday launched a new company focusing on the scale-production of satellites in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province.

The newly established CASIC Space Engineering Development Co. is a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC).

The company has a complete research and development capacity for the design of satellites, with core technologies in the structure and thermal control of satellites, according to Lyu Dongming, president with the company.

Mini satellites and other commercial space programs are the main focus of the company.

It will join hands with the local space industry resources to create the capacity for the annual production of more than one hundred satellites.