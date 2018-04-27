LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China establishes new company in scale production of satellites

1
2018-04-27 09:25Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China on Thursday launched a new company focusing on the scale-production of satellites in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province.

The newly established CASIC Space Engineering Development Co. is a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC).

The company has a complete research and development capacity for the design of satellites, with core technologies in the structure and thermal control of satellites, according to Lyu Dongming, president with the company.

Mini satellites and other commercial space programs are the main focus of the company.

It will join hands with the local space industry resources to create the capacity for the annual production of more than one hundred satellites.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.