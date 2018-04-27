LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

First Belt and Road graduate school to open in September

1
2018-04-27 08:47China Daily Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

The first graduate school in China named after the Belt and Road Initiative will welcome its first international students in September, its founder said on Thursday.

Founded by Beijing-based Renmin University of China, the school aims to cultivate high-end international talent and future leaders from countries and regions involved in the Belt and Road Initiative who are passionate about Chinese culture and have a deep understanding of China's development path, models and experiences, the director of the university's development planning branch, Zhu Xinkai, said.

The Belt and Road School, at the university's Suzhou campus in Jiangsu province, plans to enroll 50 to 100 students from Belt and Road countries and regions in September, Zhu said, adding enrollment numbers will gradually increase.

The two-year program will offer master of laws degrees to international students, who will be exempt from tuition, accommodation and medical insurance fees, he said.

There will be four majors: Chinese politics, Chinese economy, Chinese law and Chinese culture.

The number of international students from Belt and Road countries and regions studying in China rose 11 percent last year to 317,200. They remained the largest source of international students in China, accounting for about 65 percent of the total, according to the Ministry of Education.

Some 66,100 Chinese students studied in Belt and Road countries and regions in 2017, up 15.7 percent from 2016, with 3,679 sponsored by the Chinese government.

China had signed 45 agreements on educational cooperation with Belt and Road countries and regions by April 2017. Diplomas issued by Chinese universities and the higher education institutions in 24 of the countries and regions were mutually recognized as of March last year, the ministry said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.