EU duties on Chinese steel ropes, cables 'not rational': MOC

China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday questioned the European Union's decision to extend anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel ropes and cables, saying the move "lacks economic rationality."

The anti-dumping duties of 60.4 percent have been put in place since 1999, and the EU last week decided to extend the duties for another five years.

"The long-standing duties have seriously affected Chinese exports," ministry spokesperson Gao Feng told a press conference.

According to EU data, China's exports of such products to the EU amounted to 2,005 tonnes in 2016, accounting for merely 1.2 percent of the total EU consumption during the period, which does not suffice to cause continuous harm or to threaten local industries, Gao said.

Calling China and the EU both supporters of free trade, Gao said China hopes the EU can strengthen communications and cooperation with the country to facilitate the sustainable development of related industries.