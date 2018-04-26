China delivers 57 MA series planes to Belt and Road countries

China had delivered 57 MA series regional aircraft to 18 Belt and Road countries by the end of 2017, according to AVIC International Aero-Development Corporation (AVIC International).

The MA series planes have been operating on more than 200 air routes in these countries, and have transported around 11 million passengers, AVIC International said.

AVIC International is a subsidiary of the state-owned aviation giant China Aviation Industry Corporation (AVIC), which focuses on overseas sales and promotion of China's aviation products.

The turboprop MA series is manufactured by AVIC Xi'an Aircraft Industry Company Ltd. in northwest China's Xi'an, the starting point of the ancient Silk Road.

As the first model of the MA series, the MA60 was the first regional turboprop aircraft made in China in line with international airworthiness criteria. It was designed for short airstrips.

"The MA series has earned a reputation for safety and economical efficiency among operators in Belt and Road countries," said Zhang Guangjian, chairperson of AVIC International.

"More China-developed planes, such as the MA series and Y-12 series, are flying globally, enhancing the influence of China's airworthiness standards and accumulating experience in overseas customer service," Zhang said.

AVIC has worked with global aircraft operators to enhance service capabilities in technical and operation support, as well as spare parts support.

"We also provide support for our overseas operators in cultivating professional teams of flight, maintenance, dispatch and cabin services," Zhang said.