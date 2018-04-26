LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China delivers 57 MA series planes to Belt and Road countries

1
2018-04-26 14:53Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China had delivered 57 MA series regional aircraft to 18 Belt and Road countries by the end of 2017, according to AVIC International Aero-Development Corporation (AVIC International).

The MA series planes have been operating on more than 200 air routes in these countries, and have transported around 11 million passengers, AVIC International said.

AVIC International is a subsidiary of the state-owned aviation giant China Aviation Industry Corporation (AVIC), which focuses on overseas sales and promotion of China's aviation products.

The turboprop MA series is manufactured by AVIC Xi'an Aircraft Industry Company Ltd. in northwest China's Xi'an, the starting point of the ancient Silk Road.

As the first model of the MA series, the MA60 was the first regional turboprop aircraft made in China in line with international airworthiness criteria. It was designed for short airstrips.

"The MA series has earned a reputation for safety and economical efficiency among operators in Belt and Road countries," said Zhang Guangjian, chairperson of AVIC International.

"More China-developed planes, such as the MA series and Y-12 series, are flying globally, enhancing the influence of China's airworthiness standards and accumulating experience in overseas customer service," Zhang said.

AVIC has worked with global aircraft operators to enhance service capabilities in technical and operation support, as well as spare parts support.

"We also provide support for our overseas operators in cultivating professional teams of flight, maintenance, dispatch and cabin services," Zhang said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.