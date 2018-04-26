Nissan to introduce 20 new electric models to China within five years

Japanese automaker Nissan will launch 20 new electric vehicles (EVs) in China in the next five years, the company announced on Wednesday at the on-going Beijing International Automotive Exhibition.

Jose Munoz, chairman of Nissan's China management committee,said that Nissan will open a new era of EVs in China, with products that are safer, more stable and offer a better customer experience.

Nissan aims to become China's EV leader by delivering more than 20 electrified models over the next five years across the Nissan, Venucia, Infiniti and Dongfeng automobile brands, Munoz added.

The company unveiled its first Made-in-China electric car for Chinese customers at the show. The Sylphy Zero Emission, with a drive range of 338 km, will go on sale in the second half of this year, the company said.

Nissan sold more than 1.5 million vehicles in China last year.