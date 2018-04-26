LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China Vanke net profit grows 28.7 pct in Q1

1
2018-04-26 10:56Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's leading property developer Vanke posted a 28.7-percent year-on-year increase in net profit in the first quarter of the year, a company statement said Wednesday.

China Vanke said its net profit reached 890 million yuan (about 141 million U.S. dollars) in the first three months, in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The profit growth was slower than the 33.4-percent rise in 2017 but faster than the 16.5-percent increase recorded in the same period of last year.

Operating revenue surged 65.8 percent year-on-year to 30.8 billion yuan in the first quarter, according to the statement.

However, the company said financial costs rose in the quarter due to increased financing.

Property sales on contracts climbed 2.7 percent year on year to 154.3 billion yuan.

Nationwide, Chinese developers saw total house sales in value went up 10.4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, a slower growth than the 13.7-percent increase in 2017.

China's property market has retreated from its red hot expansion as home prices have faltered or saw slower increases in major cities amid government policies to curb speculation.

China Vanke said it would continue a prudent investment strategy and make rental housing its core business.

The company's share price in Shenzhen dropped 2.62 percent to 30.12 yuan on Wednesday.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.