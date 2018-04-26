LINE

Economy

Belarus to start exporting poultry meat to China

2018-04-26 Xinhua

Five Belarusian poultry factories are going to start selling poultry meat into China, the Belarusian Agriculture and Food Ministry told local media on Wednesday.

Aleksei Bogdanov, Head of the Central Office for Foreign Economic Activities of the Belarusian Agriculture and Food Ministry, said that the Chinese side has decided to authorize five Belarusian poultry farms to supply poultry meat to China after recent inspections and visit in Belarus.

The Belarusian side is now getting the relevant veterinary certificate approved so that the companies could start selling poultry meat to China in May, Bogdanov said.

The five Belarusian companies, which have been authorized to sell poultry meat to China, are Agrokombinat Dzerzhinskiy, the Vitebsk broiler poultry factory Ganna, the poultry factory Druzhba, SZAO Servolux, and the broiler poultry factory in Smolevichi, Minsk region.

　　

