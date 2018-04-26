LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China gross oceanic product sees steady growth in Q1

1
2018-04-26 10:20Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's gross oceanic product rose 7 percent year on year to 1.8 trillion yuan (about 285 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The growth was slightly faster than the 6.9-percent increase for the full year of 2017, the ministry said in a statement.

Marine enterprises saw strong growth in profitability, with the combined profits of 767 companies monitored by the ministry surging 35.1 percent in the first two months.

A total of 2,126 new marine companies in monitored sectors were registered in January and February, up 23.2 percent year on year.

The ministry also said that electricity from offshore wind power facilities surged 75.7 percent to 1.73 billion kilowatt-hours in the first quarter.

China's economy expanded 6.8 percent year on year in the first three months, above an annual target of around 6.5 percent, official data showed last week.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.