Microsoft sets sights on U.S. rural areas for high-speed internet, voice services

2018-04-25 15:50Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

U.S. software giant Microsoft Corp. said Tuesday that it has partnered with a local internet service provider to deliver broadband internet and voice services to about 65,000 rural residents in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region.

Microsoft said in a statement that it is working with Declaration Networks Group Inc. (DNG) to provide the services over the next three years.

The company's Airband Initiative aims to provide better broadband to 2 million rural Americans in 12 U.S. states by 2022. The state include Arizona, Georgia, New York, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

It estimates that about 19.4 million people in rural America do not have broadband access.

DNG is using a combination of advanced wireless technologies, including TV white spaces - the invisible, wireless radio airwaves that are not owned by broadcasters - to deliver high-speed internet and voice services.

Microsoft said the project will allow unserved regions to participate in the digital economy through access to technology and services that will benefit farmers, healthcare professionals and businesses.

　　

