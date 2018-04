The branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Xiongan New Area, North China's Hebei province, began operations on Monday, according to Xiongan's official WeChat account.

As a major bank in China, ICBC will provide comprehensive financial services in Xiongan.

Since the area was established last year, ICBC has rolled out service programs especially for the development of Xiongan, including infrastructure construction, environmental protection, company settlement and housing reform.