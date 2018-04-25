At Walmart, CEO earns 1,188 times as much as median employee

Walmart's CEO has earned 1,188 times as much as the retailer's median employee in a year, U.S. media revealed.

During Walmart's last fiscal year, which ended on Jan. 31, CEO Doug McMillon made 22.8 million U.S. dollars. In the same period, the retailer's median worker earned 19,177 dollars, the CNN reported, citing a company filing.

Walmart, America's largest private-sector employer, has about 2.3 million global employees, with roughly 1.5 million in the United States.

Mcmillon has been Walmart's CEO since 2014. The largest part of his earning came in the form of stock awards.

According to the company's spokesperson Randy Hargrove, Walmart has made important investment in its employees, including raising the minimum wage to 11 dollars an hour in February.

Many U.S. companies have recently released their CEO pay ratios as part of a package of financial reforms launched during the Obama administration.

At Macy's, the CEO earned 11.1 million dollars in the last fiscal year, 806 times that of the median worker. At Gap, the CEO earned 15.6 million dollars, 2,900 times the company's median employee.