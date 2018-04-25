China's CRRC to produce 200 train cars for Argentina

China's rolling-stock maker CRRC Corp. has secured a train deal for 200 cars and related parts from Argentina, the third train order won from the country, a CRRC-affiliated company said Tuesday.

The contract worth 278 million U.S. dollars was signed between CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. and the Argentine Ministry of Transport, according to a statement from CRRC Sifang.

Delivery of the cars for the Roca Line in Buenos Aires will start mid-2019, said the statement.

The cars, which will be operated with 300 previously delivered cars, will help increase the transport capacity by 20 percent, according to the statement.

In 2013, China South Railway (CSR) won a contract worth 1 billion dollars to provide 709 carriages to renew Argentina's commuter system.

CSR and China North Rail merged to become CRRC Corp. in 2015.