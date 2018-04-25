Taiwan investment in mainland expanded in 2017

The accumulated investment in the Chinese mainland made by listed companies in Taiwan expanded to 2.31 trillion new Taiwan dollars (about 78 billion U.S. dollars) by the end of 2017, the island's financial supervisory authority said Tuesday.

The amount was 1.47 percent higher than that of 2016.

A total of 1,192 listed companies, or 76.31 percent of all the companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange or the over-the-counter securities market, are investing in the mainland, said the authority.

Meanwhile, their accumulated profits transferred back to the island reached 403 billion new Taiwan dollars, up 33.65 percent from the previous year.