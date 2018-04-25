LINE

Economy

Trump optimistic about China trade deal

China Daily

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that there is a "very good chance" of making a trade deal with China. He said U.S. Treasury Secretary and U.S. Trade Representative Bob Lighthizer will lead a delegation to China in a few days with a delegation at China's request, adding that China's delegation was in U.S. recently. "That will be good," he said. Trump praised President Xi Jinping's recent speech to further open up the Chinese economy. But he said the tariffs that have been put on will continue unless there is a trade deal.

　　

