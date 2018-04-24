China's key land port sees rise in imports and exports in Q1

Horgos Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region saw a rise in imports and exports in the first quarter of 2018.

From January to March, imports and exports at this land port bordering Kazakhstan hit 23.9 billion yuan (3.8 billion U.S. dollars), up 9 percent year on year.

Throughput reached 7.5 million tonnes, an increase of 12 percent compared with the same period last year, mainly driven by exports.

Customs said that increased exports of mechanical, electrical and agricultural products had contributed most to the growth.

Located about 670 km from Urumqi and 370 km from Almaty, Horgos was once a busy pass on the ancient Silk Road. The Belt and Road Initiative has injected new vitality into the port.