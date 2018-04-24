LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's power use picks up as economy firms

1
2018-04-24 16:32Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's electricity consumption grew 9.8 percent in the first quarter of the year, the fastest quarterly growth since 2012.

The pace of increase accelerated from 5.7 percent in the previous quarter and 6.9 percent during the same period last year, according to data released by the National Energy Administration (NEA) Tuesday.

NEA official Li Fulong attributed the faster growth to sound economic development and low temperatures during the first two months.

Growth of power use in industries such as information transmission, software and auto manufacturing all exceeded 16 percent, meaning emerging industries surpassed broad power use rise for the 35th month.

Electricity consumption in high energy-consuming industries such as chemicals, steel and nonferrous metals grew at a slower pace.

Apparent consumption of natural gas rose 9.8 percent to 71.2 billion cubic meters in the first quarter. Apparent consumption of oil was up 5.5 percent to 154 million tonnes while refined oil consumption climbed 2.2 percent to 76.8 million tons.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.