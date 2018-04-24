China's internet copyright industry maintains rapid growth in 2017: report

China's internet copyright industry reached 636.5 billion yuan (about 100.9 billion U.S. dollars) in 2017, increasing 27.2 percent from the previous year, the country's copyright watchdog said Monday.

The market for pay-per-view videos reached 21.8 billion yuan in 2017 and is expected to maintain a 60 percent increase in the next two years, according to a report released by the National Copyright Administration.

The online gaming market hit 235.5 billion yuan, up 32 percent year on year, the report said.

The online music market rose 22 percent year on year to 17.5 billion yuan, and the online news and information market increased more than 40 percent to 30.5 billion yuan, it said.

According to the report, the number of live streaming users reached 422 million and the live streaming market totalled nearly 40 billion yuan.