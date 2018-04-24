LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Good Doctor set to list in HK

1
2018-04-24 10:48Global Times/Agencies Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Good Doctor, which is formally known as Ping An Healthcare & Technology Co, is scheduled to get listed in Hong Kong on May 4. The company has attracted investors including GIC Pte and Khazanah Nasional Bhd, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The Chinese online healthcare platform aims to price the offering on Thursday and is projected to raise as much as $1.1 billion, said the report.

Ping An Insurance is preparing listings for its technology arms after the insurer's shares rose more than 90 percent over the past year, giving it a market value of about $188 billion.

Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co are joint sponsors of the offering.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.