LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

DiDi launches ride-hailing service in Mexico

1
2018-04-24 10:44Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing has entered the Mexican market, the company announced Monday.

The DiDi Express service was launched in Toluca, capital of the State of Mexico and a robust business and cultural center approximately 60 kilometers west of Mexico City.

DiDi Mexico will introduce key product innovations in Latin America, including a real-time SOS system, dynamic safety monitoring, multi-person itinerary sharing, round-the-clock user support, and a multivariable driver rating system, the company said.

Driver recruitment in Toluca started in early April. The company hopes to roll out ride-hailing services in other major Mexican cities later this year.

DiDi now provides up to 30 million daily rides for over 450 million passengers, and offers flexible work opportunities for over 21 million drivers.

DiDi's operations outside the Chinese mainland cover Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, and countries in Latin America. A global ride-hailing investment and partnership network connecting DiDi with seven major international players now serves over 1,000 cities and reaches over 80 percent of the world's population, according to the company.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.